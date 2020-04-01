Northern Michigan Band Teacher Finds a Way to Wish Students a Happy Birthday

A band teacher in northern Michigan wants her students to feel loved.

Especially, those who couldn’t celebrate their birthdays in class.

Joann Rahl-Gross is a band teacher at Shepherd High School.

She made a happy birthday sign and went to students’ homes who’ve had birthdays since schools were closed.

When she’d get to a home she’d break out her horn and play happy birthday of course she stayed an appropriate distance away.

She even stopped by the house of the former band teacher to brighten his day as well.

Joann says she misses her students more than ever.