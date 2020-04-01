New Website Lists Local Restaurants That Are Still Open

A new website launched by a local nonprofit hopes to help local wineries, breweries and restaurants stay afloat.

TC Tourism recently partnered with an international website company to launch northern Michigan’s Dinning at a Distance website.

Jillian Manning, public relations manager at TC Tourism, says, “Dining at a Distance is this very cool site. We were trying to come up with a way for restaurants, wineries, breweries and other markets to tell the world that they’re open and that they’re available for business and what that process looks like.”

The site shows all of your favorite restaurants, their hours, pick up or delivery options, and more. All on one easy to access website.

“It just makes it a lot easier to go out and support those businesses because right now we all need to come together for our service and hospitality industries because in a lot of ways they’re the life blood of our community,” says Manning.

Mama Lu’s in downtown Traverse City says they’ve had to close off the inside of their restaurant entirely, only allowing curbside pickup.

Manager at Mama Lu’s Heather Dziedzic says the restaurant is, “just a totally different flow.” “We have been fortunate to have a lot of our regular guests coming in and so supporting some of the medical services around the area.”

Dziedzic says the website will extend their much-needed outreach and support:

“We’re just trying to stay as busy as possible so that we can keep the restaurant going and hopefully open back up as soon as possible when all of this blows over.”

Providing strength, Manning says she hopes Dinning at a Distance will help local restaurants stay afloat.

“We believe in our community, we believe that we are strong and that even if we don’t have other people coming to see us right now we can pull together and pull ourselves up a survive this and get through it,” says Manning.