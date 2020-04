Michelle is back at Burritt’s Fresh Markets to talk shop about Pork Chops. See the recipe below.

The Brine Porkchops

2 Extra Thick Porkchops, Michigan Farmed

Brine Mixture of Salt, Water, and Herbs (pork and poultry brine)

Marinate for 4-12hrs in the refrigerator

Place in a 400-degree oven for 25+- minutes

