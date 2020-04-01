Mesick Expects Financial Hit After Mushroom Festival Cancelled

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, another well-known festival here in Northern Michigan had to make the tough decision to cancel.

The Mesick Mushroom Festival made the announcement Monday night.

The Mesick Lions Club organizes this event each year, and it raises nearly $20,000 that they give back to the community.

Mesick Lions President Shiela Ferrel says canceling this festival could hurt Mesick financially, but it’s something they had to do.

“Sad, sad because this is a big hit for our community,” she said. “The Jeepers canceled the week before ours, and these are the only two events our community has. It is going to take a financial hit big time, but we can’t look at the bottom line compared to the health of our community.”

The Lions Club hopes to hold smaller fundraisers for their community later this year.