MDOT Cancels Meeting, Goes Ahead with $4.4 Million Roadwork on US-31

MDOT is going ahead with a $4.4 million project to repave and widen two and a half miles of US-31.

It canceled a public meeting that was set up to discuss the matter on April 16. They say the decision to cancel was for the health of the public.

Construction is set to start earlier than expected. Beginning March 30, the $4.4 million investment is going towards the stretch of road between east of Sullivan road and M-37 (Chum’s Corner).

The roadwork will include a new center left-trurn lane, concrete curb, and cul de dac for the Curtis Road intersection. Learn more here.