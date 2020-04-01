Mason Co. Deputies Search for Stolen Firearms After 2 Men Claimed to be with Census Bureau

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for two men accused of stealing firearms from a home after claiming to be from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The census bureau has suspend all its field operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Deputies say the fake census workers were wearing black masks and latex gloves.

The homeowner says the pair of men walked up to his door, earlier in the day on Tuesday, claiming to be census workers. Then just before midnight, police were called for the theft of three guns and one crossbow from the house.

This comes after 9&10 News reported Tuesday The Mason County Sheriff’s Office had received complaints about 2 people are going door-to-door claiming to be from the U.S. Census Bureau.

If anyone suspicious approaches you who says they’re with the census, call police.