Healthy Living: Secondary Infertility

It’s often called secondary infertility.

A couple has their first child and then when they decide they want to have another baby, nothing happens.

If there is a medical reason for the delay, the culprit may be a fairly common condition in men.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter has more on the one hour outpatient procedure that is helping expand families.

Doctor Shin says when couples are having infertility issues, it is important for the man to make sure he sees a doctor.

Up to 50 percent of the time, infertility issues stem from a complication on the man’s side.

In addition to varicocele infection, genetic defects or other medications could be contributing factors.