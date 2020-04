Gratitude for Grayling Hospital, Roscommon Clinic

MUNSON 1

MUNSON 2

MUNSON 3

MUNSON 4



MUNSON 5

MUNSON 6

MUNSON 7

MUNSON 8

It is easy to focus on the bad during this pandemic, but there is still so much good going on around Northern Michigan.

Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital posted pictures on Facebook of positive chalk messages for the health care professionals at the Grayling hospital and its Roscommon clinic.

The messages were drawn at every entrance of the two buildings. Such a beautiful way to thank those who are working so hard to protect us.