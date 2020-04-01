Governor Whitmer Signs Executive Order Expanding COVD-19 Emergency Declaration, Formally Declares State of Disaster

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday, expanding the COVID-19 emergency declaration and formally declaring a state of disaster.

The executive order recognizes the expanded scope of economic, educational and civic dislocation caused by the COVID-19, and allows the administration to address the devastation caused by coronavirus.

“Since Michigan announced our first confirmed cases of COVID-19 three weeks ago, we have taken some of the most aggressive measures in the country to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect Michigan families,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Today’s action will allow my administration to respond more effectively to every facet of this crisis. During this time, it’s crucial that Michiganders continue to stay home and keep their distance from others. We will get through this together.”

In addition to the order, Whitmer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield requesting a resolution extending this declared state of emergency and disaster under the executive order by 70 days from the date of the resolution.

In the letter, the Whitmer stated, “To meet the steep, varied, and ongoing demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic, my administration must continue to use the full range of tools available to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our state and its residents. I welcome you and your colleagues’ continued partnership in fighting this pandemic.”