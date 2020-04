Gov. Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19 on Thursday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2.

You can watch that update on 9&10 News, our website, our free SBTV app or on our Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.