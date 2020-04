Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday.

Hosted by WDIV in Detroit, it’s an opportunity for her to address questions from the public about the coronavirus crisis in Michigan. To submit a question, go here.

You’ll be able to watch on 9&10 News and Local 32 Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m.

We will also be live streaming it on our website here, our Facebook page, and our SBTV app.