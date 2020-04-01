Fife Lake EMT Sent to California to Help with Coronavirus

A Fife Lake EMT and firefighter is contributing his skills to help those facing the virus in California.

Justin Friend joined Rubicon Disaster Response and this was his first mission he’s been sent on.

“I’ve tried other things and I just didn’t get the fulfillment out of it that being able to help other people gives,” said Friend.

Friend loves to help others.

Following last year’s hurricane in the Bahamas, he saw what the Rubicon Disaster Response Team did to help.

“Their mission and stuff down there really interested me and it’s the kind of thing I really enjoy going and being able to help people with,” said Friend.

That’s when he decided to join.

His first mission has sent him to California to help with the coronavirus.

“I’ll be going into where the patients are and I will be assisting the doctor and nurses there with basically patient care as well as anything they need within the patient area,” said Friend.

Friend is excited about using what he’s learning to benefit us here in northern Michigan.

“You know, it’s experience and it’s going to be a very good and different experience from what I have working on the ambulance service back in Fife Lake,” said Friend.

The chief at Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department says Friend is always looking for ways to help others.

“Very passionate about his job, very passionate about his work. He enjoys what he does,” said Scott Tinker, the fire chief at Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department.

Tinker says Friend will learn a lot out there.

“He’ll bring back the technology they used. He might ring back a lot of different procedures and policies that we can implement with Fife Lake that they’ve done out there,” said Tinker.

They’re asking everyone to keep Friend, along with all other first responders, in your prayers.