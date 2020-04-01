Emmet Co. Hires Permanent County Administrator

Johnathon Gustin,

Emmet County says they’ve hired a permanent county administrator. New Emmet Co Admin Vo 6,video Mixdown,1

His name is Michael Reaves.

He’s been the county’s acting administrator since January, after his predecessor retired.

The County’s Board of Commissioners had a special meeting on Monday to approve his new contract.

They voted unanimously to remove the term acting from his job title.

Sheriff Wallin calls Reaves a leader who listens to different department heads and makes sure their workers are safe.

