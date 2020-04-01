Emmet Co. Hires Permanent County Administrator
Emmet County says they’ve hired a permanent county administrator.
His name is Michael Reaves.
He’s been the county’s acting administrator since January, after his predecessor retired.
The County’s Board of Commissioners had a special meeting on Monday to approve his new contract.
They voted unanimously to remove the term acting from his job title.
Sheriff Wallin calls Reaves a leader who listens to different department heads and makes sure their workers are safe.