Eighth Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Grand Traverse County

The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced Wednesday that is has confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in a Grand Traverse County resident.

The individual has a history of domestic travel but there is no concern of exposure to others during travel.

Grand Traverse County now stands at eight positive cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m., April 1.

