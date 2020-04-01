DNR Reminds Michiganders Of Responsible Recreation

Part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to stay at home included an exemption for responsible recreation.

Parks and trails are staying open for socially distant use.

Monday, the DNR closed the Tippy Dam Recreational Area due to Michiganders not following the rules.

“Go and walk the lakeshore or go out to a park or around your neighborhood,” says Gov. Whitmer, “Just be smart. Don’t go with a group of people. Don’t stand within 6 feet of others.”

“We’ve noticed an uptick in people going out to hike and bike and do different things,” says Ron Olson of the DNR, “We have had some areas that we’ve had some observable problems.”

The Tippy Dam Recreational Area is the first to close. Over the last few weeks they’ve had so many dam visitors that it led to the dam closure.

The DNR could see people weren’t in that six feet of social distancing. They’re also keeping eyes on other parks and recreational areas and will decide to close those too if people can’t follow the rules.

“Separate yourself and just use a little common sense,” says Olson.

Those from the same household can be within the six feet but all other should keep distance and keep movement minimal.

“We are urging people to choose their outdoor recreation as close to home as possible to minimize travel,” says Olson.

Some states have closed all parks. Michigan has not yet but just may if they can’t be used responsibly.

“The goal here is to get by this unfortunate situation,” says Olson, “And still be able to have some balance where people can still enjoy themselves.”