DNR Encouraging Michiganders to Complete 2020 Census

As April 1 is national Census Day, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding Michiganders to complete the 2020 census.

Federal money for such projects as wildlife restoration, hunter education, coastal zone management, water pollution control and much more is distributed to states based on census results.

The DNR is encouraging hunters, anglers, hikers, campers and all other residents to take 10 minutes on Wednesday to complete the census.

“Filling out the census is a simple way to help ensure Michigan will receive its fair share of federal funding needed for countless programs and projects vital to the health, welfare and safety of our state’s residents,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “This is something we can do today to help each other for the next 10 years.”

The census is taken once every 10 years and asks nine questions about those living in a household and their relationships to each other.

The census form can be completed online by visiting here or clicking here.