Department of Veterans Affairs to Host Telephone Town Hall for Michigan Veterans

Dr. Paul Lawrence, the Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a toll-free telephone town hall with Michigan veterans at 5 p.m., Thursday, April 2.

The town hall will discuss the VA’s continued service during the COVID-19 outbreak and will inform veterans of new and existing benefits available to them, like the Blue Water Navy program and efforts to combat veteran suicide.

Veterans will be able to ask Dr. Lawrence questions during the live town hall.

To phone in to the town hall, call 844-227-7557.