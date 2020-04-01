Census Scammers Suspected of Stealing Guns in Mason County

We told you Tuesday that the Mason County Sheriff’s Office had a warning about two men going around and pretending to be census workers.

Now deputies say those two men stole firearms from a home.

The sheriff’s office says the fake census workers were wearing black masks and latex gloves.

A homeowner says the pair walked up to his door Tuesday, claiming to be census workers.

The two men stole three guns and a crossbow from the house.

If anyone suspicious approaches you who says they’re with the census, call police.

The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended all of its field operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.