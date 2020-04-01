Census Count Disrupted By COVID-19 Outbreak

April 1 is Census Day—a day to promote participation in the 2020 census.

But the census count is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The count is a way to ensure communities get political representation and federal dollars for things like roads, schools, emergency services and money that can aid in times of crisis.

So far, nearly 35% of the nation’s households have responded. But the process is hitting some roadblocks amid the outbreak.

With door-to-door census deliveries now on hold to millions of homes in some rural areas, the official deadline to respond to the census has also been pushed back to August 14.