Census Count Disrupted By COVID-19 Outbreak

Alice Shea,

April 1 is Census Day—a day to promote participation in the 2020 census.

But the census count is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The count is a way to ensure communities get political representation and federal dollars for things like roads, schools, emergency services and money that can aid in times of crisis.

So far, nearly 35% of the nation’s households have responded. But the process is hitting some roadblocks amid the outbreak.

With door-to-door census deliveries now on hold to millions of homes in some rural areas, the official deadline to respond to the census has also been pushed back to August 14.

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories