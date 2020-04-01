Census Count Disrupted by Coronavirus

April 1 is national Census Day, but the census count is being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 35% of the nation’s households have responded so far. However, the coronavirus is interrupting door-to-door census deliveries. They’re now on hold for millions of homes in some rural areas.

The count ensures communities get the proper money to aid in times of crisis like this.

“Those funds, those resources that are provided to communities across the country, they deal with things like emergency preparedness,” said Michael Cook of the U.S. Census Bureau.

With most college classes now canceled, the U.S. Census Bureau reminds students to use the address where they lived during the school year.

The official deadline to respond to the census is Aug. 14.