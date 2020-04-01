BREAKING: First Coronavirus Death Reported in Grand Traverse County

A man has died of coronavirus in Grand Traverse County.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says that the individual was a male in his 60’s and was hospitalized at Munson Medical Center.

“Although we anticipated we would eventually have to make this announcement, it doesn’t make it any easier. Our thoughts are with the family and friends directly affected by this death, as well as the Munson medical staff that provided care for our community member,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, Health Officer, Grand Traverse County Health Department.

