BREAKING: 9,334 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, 337 Deaths

Health officials say there are now 9,334 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 337 people have died from the virus.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 7,615 confirmed cases with 259 deaths.

On Wednesday, District Health Department No. 4 (DHD4) reported the second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 from a resident in Cheboygan County.

The case has been confirmed in a hospitalized adult male who is stable and recovering.

DHD4 is diligently working with the individual to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed and will monitor them for symptoms.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced Wednesday that is has confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in a Grand Traverse County resident.

The individual has a history of domestic travel but there is no concern of exposure to others during travel.

Grand Traverse County now stands at eight positive cases of COVID-19.

