AG Nessel Warns Menards About Business Practices that Contradict Executive Orders

The Michigan Department of Attorney General sent out a letter to Mendards following reports that the company has been engaging in business practices that might endanger the health of customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes marketing and sales practices to increase customer prescience in Menards stores.

The letter demands that Menards cease any activities that run contrary to Governor Whitmers Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

We have asked that Menards cease any and all practices that run contrary to the spirit and intent of the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Order, including marketing sales to draw large numbers of the general public into their stores for non-emergency purposes,” said AG Nessel.

Menards is currently allowed to stay open to the public but its business operations are restricted by limitations in the order.

Menards, and other similar home improvement stores, are only allowed to supply goods to the general public that are “necessary to maintain and improve the safety, sanitation and essential operations of a residence,” and should have as few employees as needed to support those sales.

Guidance for businesses can be found here.