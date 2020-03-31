Traverse City Pit Spitters Looking For Unique Menu Suggestions

If you’re looking for more than peanuts and cracker jacks when you go to a baseball game, the Traverse City Pit Spitters want your help.

They are asking for your suggestions and recipes for a unique menu item you’d like to see at their concession stands.

The “triple crown nachos” were last year’s contest winner and so far this year, they’ve gotten about 50 submissions for the next culinary crowd pleaser.

The park says it’s a fun way for the community to get involved and get creative.

“I think people enjoy kind of having that stamp and putting that stamp on the ballpark, and we like it just because it helps us to be more creative with what we’re offering. When I was reading through the list my mouth was watering a little bit and I was getting pretty excited about the potential of what could be this year,” said Director of Sales, Sam Connell.

If you have a creative idea you’d like to see on the ballpark’s menu, you have until Friday to submit it.