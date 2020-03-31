The White House Releases Projections on Coronavirus Future

The White House released projections of how they expect the pandemic to progress.

The new information suggests that Michigan may be 10 days away from the coronavirus peak, and that we may see more than 3,000 deaths in the upcoming days.

The latest Michigan COVID-19 death happened Tuesday night in Emmet County.

The peak is expected to be on or around April 11.

The projection also says that Michigan will be facing a 4,407 bed shortage.

According to the projections, the U.S. is expecting 83,967 deaths by August 4.

To look at the projection, click here and adjust the setting to Michigan.