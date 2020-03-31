Social Security Administration: Monthly Benefits Will be Paid On Time

The Social Security Administration says monthly benefits will still be paid on time, even during this pandemic.

Commissioner Andrew Saul says anyone receiving Social Security and supplemental security income payments will be paid on time.

The agency also warns that scammers are out there trying to take advantage of the pandemic.

They say they’re trying to trick people into giving personal information, paying by gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or mailing cash.

The Social Security Administration also reminds you that direct payments due to last week’s stimulus package will come from the Department of Treasury, not Social Security.