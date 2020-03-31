Rep. Cole Asks Whitmer to Allow Some Non-Essential Businesses to Reopen

State Representative Triston Cole represents Antrim, Charlevoix, Oscoda, Otsego and Montmorency counties in Lansing.

He is asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer to allow more businesses to open back up.

Representative Cole sent a letter to the governor asking her to allow some non-essential businesses to come back, but only if social distancing recommendations can be followed.

In the letter, Cole says this time has been “unnecessarily restrictive on many small businesses” like construction and landscaping.

Cole says people being employed and businesses staying open must be a priority while still following health and safety guidelines.

The governor has yet to comment on Representative Cole’s letter.