Michigan Unemployment Website Crashes Due to Surge of Visitors

With so many businesses closed due to the coronavirus, many people are out of work.

There’s been a surge in unemployment claims, slamming Michigan’s unemployment hotline and website.

They’re getting more calls than they’re able to answer.

They recommend using Michigan’s unemployment website.

It’s best to try at odd hours when fewer other people are trying to access the website.

The website may still be down due to surge of visitors.

You can visit the unemployment website here.