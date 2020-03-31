Michigan State Police Warn Residents of COVID-19 Scams

The Michigan State Police Post in Cadillac is warning residents in the area to not fall victim to COVID-19 scams.

Troopers say the scams are targeting the elderly by using steam gift cards and Green Dot MoneyPak cards. Both cards require the individual to scratch off an activation code to use the card. Once giving the scammer the number, they can use the card, leaving victims out of money and with very little paper trail for investigators.

“Unfortunately, at a time when we are urged to come together and support one another, there are always people or groups looking to profit off the goodwill of others,” says trooper David Prichard of the Cadillac Post. “We have seen several recent cases in our area where people were scammed using steam cards, along with the popular Green Dot Money Pak cards.”

Anyone looking to report a possible scam should call the state’s attorney general’s office.