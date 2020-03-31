Mesick Mushroom Festival Canceled Due COVID-19 Pandemic

Another northern Michigan festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Mesick Mushroom Festival, which was slated for May 8-10, has been canceled.

“All options have been discussed and it was a difficult decision to make,” stated the festival committee in a release. “We realize the huge financial impact this will have to our village, but state and federal guidelines and the health and safety to our community dictates our decision.”

The 2021 festival is scheduled for Mother’s Day weekend, May 7-9.