Mason Co. Sheriff’s Office Warns of Suspicious Subjects Claiming to Work for Census

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve gotten complaints that people are going door-to-door claiming to be from the U.S. Census Bureau.

They say two people were wearing black masks over their mouths, along with latex gloves.

The sheriff’s office reminds you the Census Bureau has not started door-to-door campaigns.

They’ve actually suspended field operations due to the coronavirus.

If you have anyone show up claiming to be census workers, get as much information as you can on their vehicle and call 911.