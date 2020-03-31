Lake George Sisters Send Gas Cards to Essential Workers

On Tuesday, two sisters in Clare County wanted to send some hope and support to workers all over Michigan.

“So people feel good and they’re healthy,” says seven year old Josie Dewey.

Josie and Evie Dewey live in Lake George. Together, these sisters enjoy making acrylic paintings. With so many in need right now, these generous girls decided to sell their work and raise money to help essential workers.

Panda Dewey, Josie and Evie’s mother, says “I was hoping and expecting maybe buy three 20 dollar gas cards; and I kind of expected even buy one myself, if I had to.”

To her surprise, the girls raised more than $200 in less than two days. Enough to give 11 gas gift cards to people working on the front lines to meet needs while others stay safe at home.

“We pulled names out of a bucket,” says Josie.

Evie says, “My mom set it up on her laptop and sat in front of the bucket and took turns drawing names”

On Tuesday, Josie and Evie mailed most of them out, but hand delivered one, just a couple blocks away.

Patrice Zimmerman, owner of Lake George Grocery Store, was the lucky winner:

“It makes me really happy, almost cry happy, it’s cute I adore it and I think it’s so adorable,” says Zimmerman. “It’s a very large help right now in this time because things are inconsistent.”

Panda Dewey says, “I know a lot of people around here struggle with even just getting to work a lot of times, we all live pay check to pay check and getting to work shouldn’t be a worry when ‘going’ to work is a worry.”