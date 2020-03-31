Gypsy Vodka Switches to Making Hand Sanitizer, Donates to First Responders

A distillery in Petoskey is doing their part to keep people healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of producing alcohol for a mixed drink, Gypsy Vodka is now making hand sanitizer for medical professionals and the public.

They worked with McLaren Northern Michigan to make the right mix.

They have donated gallons to area nursing homes and first responders, while also making sure hospital supplies are well stocked.

“They are on the front lines of protecting us, I mean we needed to keep them healthy and safe so they can continue to do their job,” said Michael Kolkmeyer, co-owner of Gypsy Vodka.

They started a public sale Tuesday, and sold out.

“As soon as we got the call and heard that we were allowed to make hand sanitizer we immediately shut down vodka production and figured out a way to start producing hand sanitizer,” said Michael Kazanowski, co-owner of Gypsy Vodka.

They have already started making their next batch.

To learn about their next public sale, and how you can get some of their hand sanitizer, click here.