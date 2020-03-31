Gov. Whitmer Talks School Closures And Relaxing COVID-19 Rules

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with 9&10 News for an interview over video chat to give updates on the fight against COVID-19.

“It can and will impact everyone so everyone of us needs to do our part,” says Gov. Whitmer.

It’s been exactly three weeks since Michigan announced their first positive COVID-19 tests.

As of Tuesday, the number is over 7,600 with more than 250 deaths.

“This conversation that we’re having, people are looking at numbers on the news and not really pausing to take in that it’s a serious situation,” says Whitmer.

She says the biggest hurdles are mitigating spread through executive order and keeping up with supplies from out of state sources.

“112,000 masks sounds like we fixed the problem,” says Whitmer, “But really it just bought us a couple more days.”

Last night, Bridge Magazine reported Whitmer will cancel the rest of the school year.

“They do great reporting,” says Whitmer, “But they’re not on the mark on this one. I have not made a final decision yet.”

Cancellation would cut the school year short by three months.

“If it was a matter of just flipping a switch and saying we just all transition to online learning and everyone had the capacity to do it, that would be one thing,” says Whitmer, “But we know that’s out of reach. That’s why it’s really important that we take the time to make sure that we get it right.”

This morning, Representative Triston Cole asked for softer restrictions on the stay at home order for certain workers.

“It is possible for many of the entities listed in the letter to conduct business while being responsible with social distancing,” says Rep. Cole.

Like landscapers, construction workers and farmers.

“I am hopeful,” says Cole, “That this is something that I will get a positive response from.”

“No,” says Whitmer.

She says this is not the time to let up.

“The more porous our policy, the less likely it is to work,” says Whitmer, “That’s precisely why we have to be aggressive. We’ve been on the leading edge and yet we’re still a national hotspot right now.”

The governor reassures this will eventually end and some good can come of this, like lessons for the future.

“It’s really important that we take these lessons and we get serious about building up the United States for times like these,” says Whitmer, “Because there will be more.”