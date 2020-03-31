Four Sessions: #INTERLOCHENINTERLUDES

Due to school closures, the Interlochen Center of the Arts halls is no longer filled with performances from their talented students.

Social distancing hasn’t placed a complete stop to the magic, as students have been collaborating and keeping in touch with their peers on Interlochen Interludes.

This virtual venue allows students to showcase their art and performances during the pandemic while giving the public an opportunity to enjoy their works.

Recently, Interlochen students and faculty members, Marc Lacuesta, composed a song called “Bye Corona” that focuses on social distancing and hygiene.

