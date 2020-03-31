Flicker Your Porch Lights: Manistee High School Group Thanks Medical Staff

The Manistee High School Tolerance group typically works to make a positive difference at their school.

But with schools being closed, they have redirected their focus.

The group of high school seniors is asking the community to show their thanks to medical personnel.

Every night at 9 p.m. they ask that you flicker your front porch lights.

Senior Amber Miller says it’s a way to stay inside while showing your appreciation for those on the front lines, still going to work.

“We definitely hope to just show our healthcare workers how much we appreciate them, and just that they are not going unnoticed,” she said. “We understand their fear to go to work every day, and we understand that it’s has to be so incredibly difficult. And we can’t even imagine. We just want to show them that we appreciate it.”

They hope to spread their appreciation across the country.