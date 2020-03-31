Emmet County Drive Through Coronavirus Testing Site to Open Wednesday

As coronavirus testing continues to become more available, one Northern Michigan community will soon have a drive through testing site.

“The more we know about this illness in our community, the more effective we can be in our efforts to limit its spread,” said Lisa Peacock, Health Officer with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

Health professionals learn more when they can test more.

The drive through facility at the Emmet County Fairgrounds will help do just that, while also keeping them safer.

“It lightens the load on providers officers to not have to go through those steps there and allows for us to have minimal contact between people who are sick and people who are well,” Peacock said.

“Also having the facility set up in a way that minimizes the need for PPE (personal protective equipment), so the people that need it will absolutely have it,” said Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

It helps preserve the masks and gowns already in high demand.

“There are different levels of PPE (personal protective equipment) that will be used by the folks that are staffing that, in a very conservative way, making sure there is only on a person who really is involved in assisting the patients to submit their sample,” Peacock said.

The Health Department, McLaren Northern Michigan, and the Northern Michigan Med Center have all teamed up to make this happen.

They want to make it clear that this testing site is only for those who have been approved by their doctor and have an appointment. If you don’t have both those, they will turn you away.

