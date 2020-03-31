Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Site to Open in Emmet Co.

As coronavirus testing continues to become more available, one northern Michigan community will soon have a drive-thru testing site.

The Emmet County Fairgrounds drive-thru testing site will start seeing people Wednesday.

The health department, McLaren Northern Michigan and Northern Michigan Med Center have all teamed up to make this happen.

It is only for those who have been pre-approved for testing by their doctor and have an appointment.

It is not a place where anyone who wants a test can just drive up and get one.

The health department says these drive-thru testing locations keep both medical professionals and the public safer, by limiting exposure.