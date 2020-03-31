Dr. Fauci: Social Distancing is Buying Time for Better Testing

As of Tuesday morning, there are now more than 164,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and that total includes more than 3,000 deaths.

The president also announced the U.S. has reached 1 million people tested for the coronavirus, and one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts says there could be another coronavirus outbreak in the fall.

President Trump says the next 30 days are vital for the country.

“The more we commit ourselves now, the sooner we can win the fight and return to our lives and they will be great lives,” he said.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says the virus could fade over the summer after the proper social distancing measures have been taken.

But that doesn’t mean the U.S. would be out of the woods.

“In fact, I would anticipate that that would actually happen because of the degree of transmissibility. However, if you come back in the fall, it will be a totally different ballgame of what happened when we first got hit with it in the beginning of this year,” he said.

Doctor Fauci says if there is another outbreak in the fall, officials will likely be able to contain it better because of greater testing and tracking abilities.

With federal social distancing guidelines extended until the end of April, many states are ramping up their precautions as well.

Three out of every four Americans are now under a Stay-at-Home order.

New York State now has more than 67,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,200 deaths

While New York has been the hardest hit, other hot spots are starting to emerge—including right here in the Midwest and the South.

Many states are turning to travel restrictions to help mitigate the spread.

State-to-state travel restrictions are now being implemented in many parts of the country.

Some states, like Rhode Island, are requiring all visitors to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

In Florida, check points are set up on state highways to verify where people have recently been.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says it is not just the urban areas that have to be cautious.

“If the metros and the rural areas don’t take care now, by the time you see it, it has penetrated your community pretty significantly,” she said.

The National Coronavirus Task Force recommends not travel from state to state unless absolutely necessary