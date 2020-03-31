DNR Closes Tippy Dam Recreation Area Following Surge in Visitors

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it has closed the Tippy Dam Recreation Area in Manistee County, effective immediately, to better protect visitors, staff and nearby communities after seeing a surge in visitors over the last two weeks.

The DNR says its staff has observed many instances of visitors displaying improper social distancing and visitors traveling from long distances to outdoor spaces, like the Tippy Dam Recreation Area and other state parks and recreation areas.

“The concern is twofold: residents traveling long distances and unintentionally spreading COVID-19 and visitors congregating too closely,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “In order to continue to keep state parks open, we urge everyone to follow effective social distancing practices, including only visiting state parks locally and avoiding high-traffic areas within parks.”

Anyone entering the Tippy Dame Recreation Area either by vehicle, on foot or bicycle are subject to receive a civil infraction with fines up to $500.

All other state parks, recreation areas, trails and boating access sites remain open, but social distancing practices must be adhered to.