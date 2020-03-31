BREAKING: First Death Reported in Emmet County

A man has died of coronavirus in in Emmet County.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced the death Tuesday evening.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Lisa Peacock, Health Officer at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. “We understand that this news is difficult for our communities as we navigate through this uncertain time and a tragic reminder of how serious and close COVID-19 is.”

