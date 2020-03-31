BREAKING: 7,615 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, 259 Deaths

Health official say there are now 7,615 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 259 people have died from the virus.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 6,498 confirmed cases with 184 deaths.

The Chippewa County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has confirmed a second positive COVID-19 case. Although the individual is a resident of Chippewa County, the person has not resided within the county for several weeks. Therefore, the risk to the general community is considered very low.

Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it has closed the Tippy Dam Recreation Area in Manistee County, effective immediately, to better protect visitors, staff and nearby communities after seeing a surge in visitors over the last two weeks.

Tuesday morning Oscoda County confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19, a man and a woman.

The health department says they are both in isolation and in good condition at this time. Those in close contact with the patients will also be quarantined.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to make an education-related announcement sometime this week related to the coronavirus.

Multiple news reports say she will order schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Schools were first ordered to close back on March 12.

The first case in Michigan was confirmed two days before that on March 10.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.