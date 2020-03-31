Boyne City Coffee Deliveries for Hospital Staff

Local businesses that are closed right now are finding creative ways to help the community during the coronavirus crisis.

The Hoppy Hound Coffee and Dog Bakery in Boyne City is no different.

Their motto is “spreading pawsitive vibes one cup at a time,” and they’re taking donations to deliver coffee to night shift workers at local hospitals.

Photojournalist Stephanie Adkins shows us how they’re doing that, and how you can help in the video above. Or visit their Facebook page here.