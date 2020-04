Attorney General’s Office Denies Jo-Ann Fabrics Request to Stay Open

The Attorney General’s Office denied a request from Jo-Ann Fabrics to stay open.

She says locations should temporarily close while the stay at home order is in place.

Jo-Ann had asked to confirm its operation was essential.

Many hospitals and volunteers used material from the company to make masks.

The AG’s office says because the company can still sell these same goods online.

Store fronts should not be open.