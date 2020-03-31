Angels of Action Almost Doubles Food Output for Students

We are all being presented with challenges during this time, and there are many organizations throughout Northern Michigan trying to help those in need.

Angels of Action in Big Rapids helps students in Mecosta County with food on the weekends.

Right now they are stepping up to also help them during the week.

Normally they pass out about 1,700 bags of food in two weeks. That number has nearly doubled.

“People are losing their jobs, they are getting unemployment unexpectedly,” said Kim Easler, director of community outreach. “They might be faced with a choice of paying the electric bill or buying food. And we want to take that stress away from them…Anywhere in Mecosta County we will make sure you get your food.”

Angels of Action says they are also in need of monetary donations. Just a $5 donation can provide one bag of food for a family.