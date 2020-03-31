Adopt A Pet Tuesday: JJ, Cowboy & Heff

ADOPT_JJ

ADOPT_COWBOY

ADOPT_HEFF

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have JJ, Cowboy and Heff–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up we have JJ.

He is a pit bull terrier mix with a heart of gold.

This guy is definitely a goofball, and always desperate for attention.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a dog that loves snuggles more than JJ.

Because he is a bit of an attention hog, it would be best if he was the only pet in the home.

If you’d like to meet this handsome guy, you can find him at the Wexford County Animal Shelter.

Next up we have Cowboy.

Cowboy is as calm and sweet as they come. He has had his whole world flipped upside down and is looking for a bit of stability.

Cowboy loves walks, he always jumps at the opportunity to head outside. You can find Cowboy at the Lake County Animal Control.

And last but not least, we have Heff.

This guy is pretty shy and takes a little while to come out of his shell—but he is very affectionate once he does.

He loves to be held and is very easy going.

You can meet Heff at One Love Rescue in Houghton Lake

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!