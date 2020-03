Acts of Kindness: #HeartsForHealthCareWorkers

You might have noticed hearts being placed in the windows of homes. This is because communities are sharing their thanks for those who are on the frontlines every day facing the COVID-19 virus. People are using the hashtag, #HeartsForHealthCareWorkers to spread their thanks online. Check out these photos from the Houghton Lake area.

Sarah Kirksey

DonnaStout Photo Credit: Donna Stout

Emilee May Photo Credit: Emiliee May

Rachel Peel Photo Credit: Rachel Peel