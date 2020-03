Acts of Kindness: Cards to Healthcare Workers

Even though you may not be able to visit your loved ones or give your thanks to healthcare workers in person, you can still send well wishes with cards. That’s exactly what Kathy Verbruggen and her daughters did. They crafted cards and pictures to send to the Lighthouse Rehabilitation Center in Roscommon. Check it out, below.

KathyVerbruggen Photo Credit: Kathy Verbruggen

KathyVerbruggen Photo Credit: Kathy Verbruggen