Zellar’s Village Inn Could Be Possible Coronavirus Exposure Site

Health officials are warning the public about a possible exposure site in Luce County.

They say an employee at Zellar’s Village Inn in Newberry worked at the the restaurant on March 17, 2020.

The LMAS District Health Department is advising anyone that picked up food at Zellar’s Village Inn to self monitor symptoms for 14 days from that exposure.

If you develop symptoms they ask that you contact your physician or healthcare provider by telephone right away.

The health department believes that the risk is low for those who did pick-up orders at the restaurant on St. Patrick’s Day.

They also wanted to make it clear that the individual nor the facility did nothing wrong as the person had no symptoms on the date that they worked.

Zellar’s Village Inn is cooperating with the investigation.