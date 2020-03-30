U.S. Airlines Struggle, Stimulus Bill Protects Employees

Many industries have been hit hard by the coronavirus, but one of the biggest hits has been the airline industry.

It’s now projected to lose a quarter-trillion dollars.

Passenger volume is down 85%. Airlines are canceling 80% of flight schedules for the coming months.

With every flight, airlines are losing money because of lack of passengers.

The stimulus bill that passed last week offers airline companies up to $50 billion in aid, something that likely saved thousands of jobs.

“It is a lifeline with strings attached,” says Henry Harteveldt with the Atmosphere Research Group. “Without it we would have seen layoffs for one at almost every airline and there are some airlines that might have said this is too much we can’t make it.”

The new stimulus package puts $25 billion in loans that could see the government take an ownership in carriers.

The other half will help pay airline employees through September.

However, airlines must agree not to furlough or layoff any workers.